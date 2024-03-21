U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joel Sierra, a network administrator assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, utilizes a black core router to find an IP address for a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle’s satellite terminal aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Indian Ocean, March 16, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8305098 VIRIN: 240316-M-HP224-2126 Resolution: 7724x5152 Size: 2.28 MB Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Check Comms Aboard USS Somerset [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.