    Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Sports Day [Image 11 of 11]

    Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Sports Day

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Republic of India service members, pose for a photo at the conclusion of sports day during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 22, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH, which stands for Tri-Services India U.S. Amphibious Exercise, is a U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness to improve bilateral compatibility and interoperability between U.S. and Indian Armed Forces and enhance bilateral, joint, and services readiness in the Indian Ocean region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Sports Day [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

