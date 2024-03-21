U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kobe Manning, a MODI operator assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shoots a jump shot during a friendly basketball game with Republic of India service members as part of Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 22, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH, which stands for Tri-Services India U.S. Amphibious Exercise, is a U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness to improve bilateral compatibility and interoperability between U.S. and Indian Armed Forces and enhance bilateral, joint, and services readiness in the Indian Ocean region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8304758 VIRIN: 240322-M-HP224-1415 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.49 MB Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger TRIUMPH 24 Sports Day [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.