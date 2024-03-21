A U.S. Marine assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-ropes aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 08:06 Photo ID: 8304745 VIRIN: 240320-M-HP224-1098 Resolution: 3859x5786 Size: 2.25 MB Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Slides into Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.