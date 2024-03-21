Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Slides into Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 7 of 9]

    BLT 1/5 Slides into Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Legan, assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for fast-rope training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 08:06
    Photo ID: 8304743
    VIRIN: 240320-M-HP224-1092
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, BLT 1/5 Slides into Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    India
    Fast Rope
    Readiness
    USS Somerset
    TIGERTRIUMPH

