Search and Rescue Swimmers

Sailors assigned to the USS Boxer (LHD 4) conduct search and rescue swimmer training in the Pacific Ocean, March 22, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

