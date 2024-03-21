Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search and Rescue Swimmers [Image 6 of 6]

    Search and Rescue Swimmers

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the USS Boxer (LHD 4) conduct search and rescue swimmer training in the Pacific Ocean, March 22, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024
    Photo ID: 8304629
    VIRIN: 240322-N-MH008-1001
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Rescue Swimmers [Image 6 of 6], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Rib
    Swimming
    life jacket
    LHD4

