Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eric Malloy, a native of Parkton, North Carolina, left, calls out commands during small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 22, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 01:18
|Photo ID:
|8304628
|VIRIN:
|240322-N-ME861-1042
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PARKTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
