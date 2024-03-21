Boatswain’s Mate Seaman David Johnson, a native of Baltimore, stands phone talker watch during small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 22, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

