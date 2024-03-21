Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    Small Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to deck department cast down a rigid inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, March 22, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

