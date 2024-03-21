A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrives at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 22, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 00:22 Photo ID: 8304623 VIRIN: 240322-F-VY794-1509 Resolution: 7011x4674 Size: 4.97 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52s arrive in Diego Garcia for Bomber Task Force [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Staci Kasischke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.