B-52s arrive in Diego Garcia for Bomber Task Force

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, prepares to land at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 22, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN