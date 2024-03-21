Two B-52 Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrive at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 22, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8304620
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-VY794-3169
|Resolution:
|7235x4824
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52s arrive in Diego Garcia for Bomber Task Force [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Staci Kasischke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
