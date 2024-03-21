Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s arrive in Diego Garcia for Bomber Task Force [Image 3 of 9]

    B-52s arrive in Diego Garcia for Bomber Task Force

    DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrives at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 22, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 00:22
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Diego Garcia
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    bomber task force pacific
    B-52

