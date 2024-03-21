Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard collaborate with Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard stands in formation as F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," pass above them prior to Luke Days 2024 on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The collaborative showcase between the Thunderbirds and the USAF Honor Guard underscores the highest standards of precision, honor, and aerial prowess, reinforcing the USAF's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 23:14
    Photo ID: 8304584
    VIRIN: 240322-F-AL900-2413
    Resolution: 5944x3303
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard collaborate with Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Thunderbirds
    Honor Guard
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing
    Luke Days 2024

