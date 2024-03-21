Honor Guard collaborate with Thunderbirds

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard practices a formation as an F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," pass behind them prior to Luke Days 2024 on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The collaborative showcase between the Thunderbirds and the USAF Honor Guard underscores the highest standards of precision, honor, and aerial prowess, reinforcing the USAF's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

