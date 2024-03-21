U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” commander and advanced pilot No. 1, signs memorabilia for Make-a-Wish Foundation participants following a demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8304570
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-LV886-2242
|Resolution:
|5017x3136
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT