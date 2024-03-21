Luke Days 2024

Josh Guethle, Hometown hero and Goodyear native, rides backseat of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Guethle was nominated as hometown hero to fly with the Thunderbirds for his commitment to bettering his community.

