Josh Guethle, Hometown hero and Goodyear native, rides backseat of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Guethle was nominated as hometown hero to fly with the Thunderbirds for his commitment to bettering his community.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8304568
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-LV886-2102
|Resolution:
|5104x2871
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT