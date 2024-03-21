An Airman assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," watch a demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration, and the entire show, including ground and air, runs about an hour and fifteen minutes.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8304567
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-LV886-2145
|Resolution:
|3563x2850
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
