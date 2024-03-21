Luke Days 2024

An Airman assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," watch a demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration, and the entire show, including ground and air, runs about an hour and fifteen minutes.

