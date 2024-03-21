Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Days 2024 [Image 3 of 8]

    Luke Days 2024

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," watch a demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration, and the entire show, including ground and air, runs about an hour and fifteen minutes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 22:38
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

