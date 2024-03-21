U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” director of operations and advanced pilot No. 7., takes a selfie with Josh Guethle, Hometown hero and Goodyear native, during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Guethle was nominated as hometown hero to fly with the Thunderbirds for his commitment to bettering his community.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8304565
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-LV886-2075
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
This work, Luke Days 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
