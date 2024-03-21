Luke Days 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” director of operations and advanced pilot No. 7., takes a selfie with Josh Guethle, Hometown hero and Goodyear native, during the Luke Days airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Guethle was nominated as hometown hero to fly with the Thunderbirds for his commitment to bettering his community.

