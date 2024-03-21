The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard executes a "ready-in" formation while U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," perform a diamond formation flyover overhead, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base Arizona. The collaborative showcase between the Thunderbirds and the USAF Honor Guard underscores the highest standards of precision, honor, and aerial prowess, reinforcing the USAF's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to air superiority.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 23:02
|Photo ID:
|8304563
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-KJ279-1616
|Resolution:
|3616x5105
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thundering Tribute: Thunderbirds and USAF Honor Guard command the sky, by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Luke Air Force Base
Honor Guard
