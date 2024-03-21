Thundering Tribute: Thunderbirds and USAF Honor Guard command the sky

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard executes a "ready-in" formation while U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," perform a diamond formation flyover overhead, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base Arizona. The collaborative showcase between the Thunderbirds and the USAF Honor Guard underscores the highest standards of precision, honor, and aerial prowess, reinforcing the USAF's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to air superiority.

Date Taken: 03.22.2024
Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US