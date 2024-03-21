Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thundering Tribute: Thunderbirds and USAF Honor Guard command the sky

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard executes a "ready-in" formation while U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," perform a diamond formation flyover overhead, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base Arizona. The collaborative showcase between the Thunderbirds and the USAF Honor Guard underscores the highest standards of precision, honor, and aerial prowess, reinforcing the USAF's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to air superiority.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8304563
    VIRIN: 240322-F-KJ279-1616
    Resolution: 3616x5105
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thundering Tribute: Thunderbirds and USAF Honor Guard command the sky, by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Luke Air Force Base

    Honor Guard

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Honor Guard
    Airpower
    Military
    AETC
    Thunderbolts

