Red Flag night take offs

An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the Royal Netherlands Air Force taxis for take off during Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 for a night training mission Mar. 20, 2024, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8304562
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-CQ040-1360
|Resolution:
|3173x2111
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
