An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the Royal Netherlands Air Force taxis for take off during Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 for a night training mission Mar. 20, 2024, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 22:15 Photo ID: 8304562 VIRIN: 240320-F-CQ040-1360 Resolution: 3173x2111 Size: 1.18 MB Location: NV, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag night take offs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Timothy Perish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.