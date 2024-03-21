Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag night take offs [Image 4 of 5]

    Red Flag night take offs

    NV, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 366th Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxis during Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 for a night training mission Mar. 20, 2024, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8304561
    VIRIN: 240320-F-CQ040-1273
    Resolution: 5068x3372
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag night take offs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Timothy Perish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag night take offs
    Red Flag night take offs
    Red Flag night take offs
    Red Flag night take offs
    Red Flag night take offs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Nellis AFB
    USAF
    Group Strength
    Red Flag 24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT