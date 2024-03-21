An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 366th Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxis during Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 for a night training mission Mar. 20, 2024, at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 22:15 Photo ID: 8304561 VIRIN: 240320-F-CQ040-1273 Resolution: 5068x3372 Size: 3.47 MB Location: NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag night take offs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Timothy Perish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.