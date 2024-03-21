Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 20:07 Photo ID: 8304516 VIRIN: 240322-N-PN850-1010 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.11 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, works with students from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in a masterclass. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.