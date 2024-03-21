Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240322-N-PN850-1010 WASHINGTON (Mar. 22, 2024) Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, works with students from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in a masterclass. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 20:07
    Photo ID: 8304516
    VIRIN: 240322-N-PN850-1010
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, works with students from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in a masterclass. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Trombone
    Masterclass
    Sail Loft

