240322-N-PN850-1010 WASHINGTON (Mar. 22, 2024) Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, works with students from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in a masterclass. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 20:07
|Photo ID:
|8304516
|VIRIN:
|240322-N-PN850-1010
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
