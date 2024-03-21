Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Larry James, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory deputy director, speaks to guests during the inaugural TEDxVandenbergSFB, held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 22, 2024. James discussed the importance of resilience and his experiences in the evolving realm of Space launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

