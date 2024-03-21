Jason Womack, U.S. Space Force chief of branch development, speaks to members of the crowd at the inaugural TEDxVandenbergSFB, held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 22, 2024. Nine speakers delivered remarks at the event, where the topics ranged from spacecraft to professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 19:59 Photo ID: 8304505 VIRIN: 240322-F-HB409-1118 Resolution: 4622x3301 Size: 8.39 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.