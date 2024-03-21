U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers opening remarks during the inaugural TEDxVandenbergSFB, held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 22, 2024. Shoemaker welcomed nine speakers to the event, where the topics ranged from spacecraft to professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 19:59 Photo ID: 8304504 VIRIN: 240322-F-HB409-1031 Resolution: 4431x3166 Size: 8.45 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.