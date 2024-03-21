TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers opening remarks during the inaugural TEDxVandenbergSFB, held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 22, 2024. Shoemaker welcomed nine speakers to the event, where the topics ranged from spacecraft to professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
