TEDxVandenbergSFB 2024

A TEDxVandenbergSFB logo is displayed inside the Pacific Coast Club at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 22, 2024. During the inaugural event, Vandenberg welcomed nine speakers and more than 150 guests both in-person and online. Speakers discussed topics relating to the military and space, along with community-building and professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024
Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US