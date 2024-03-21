U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Shane Helton, left, a navigational aid technician Ohio native, and Sgt. Jacob Souther, an air traffic controller California native, both assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, nails down sandbags on a refurbished runway during a KC-130J Hercules aircraft touch and take off exercise, part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, Mar. 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8304473
|VIRIN:
|240320-M-GG122-1425
|Resolution:
|6399x4268
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Hometown:
|SAN RAMON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 2-24: KC-130J Hercules Touch and Takeoff Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
