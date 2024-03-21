Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-24: KC-130J Hercules Touch and Takeoff Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    WTI 2-24: KC-130J Hercules Touch and Takeoff Exercise

    AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Shane Helton, left, a navigational aid technician Ohio native, and Sgt. Jacob Souther, an air traffic controller California native, both assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, nails down sandbags on a refurbished runway during a KC-130J Hercules aircraft touch and take off exercise, part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, Mar. 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 19:59
    Photo ID: 8304473
    VIRIN: 240320-M-GG122-1425
    Resolution: 6399x4268
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Hometown: SAN RAMON, CA, US
    Runway
    Takeoff
    KC-130J Hercules
    MCAS Yuma
    WTI
    Touch

