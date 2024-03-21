WTI 2-24: KC-130J Hercules Touch and Takeoff Exercise

U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Shane Helton, left, a navigational aid technician Ohio native, and Sgt. Jacob Souther, an air traffic controller California native, both assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, nails down sandbags on a refurbished runway during a KC-130J Hercules aircraft touch and take off exercise, part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, Mar. 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Location: AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US