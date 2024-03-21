A U.S. Marines Corps KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, participates in a touch and take off exercise, part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-24, at Auxiliary Airfield 6, Arizona, Mar. 20, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8304472
|VIRIN:
|240320-M-GG122-1397
|Resolution:
|6229x3504
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 2-24: KC-130J Hercules Touch and Takeoff Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
