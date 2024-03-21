3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett

Members of the 3rd Wing and 90th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 22, 2024. The missing man formation is a military tradition which dates back to World War II and is one of the highest forms of paying respects to fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
