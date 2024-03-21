Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett [Image 9 of 11]

    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Members of the 3rd Wing and 90th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 22, 2024. The missing man formation is a military tradition which dates back to World War II and is one of the highest forms of paying respects to fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8304459
    VIRIN: 240322-F-RJ686-1459
    Resolution: 4974x3316
    Size: 584.28 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett
    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    F22 Raptor
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    90th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT