    NMCSD HR Specialist to retire after more than 40 years of service [Image 2 of 2]

    NMCSD HR Specialist to retire after more than 40 years of service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2024) Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, second from left, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) director, presents Valorie Braun, second from right, NMCSD Human Resources Department management analyst, with a 40 year Length of Service plaque, March 22, 2024. Braun is schedule to retire in 2024. Also pictured is Glenn Braun, far left, Braun's husband, and Seni Samaniego, far right, Braun's father. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!

