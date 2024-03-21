Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area [Image 20 of 20]

    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Military veterans from the Ettrick, Wis., area visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on March 20, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several veterans took a short tour of the buildings and History Center at the area and learned more about the installation’s history and heritage. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8304119
    VIRIN: 240320-A-OK556-7384
    Resolution: 5675x3783
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military veterans make March 2024 visit to Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    tours
    Fort McCoy
    Army community relations
    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT