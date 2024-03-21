Veterans visit Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

Military veterans from the Ettrick, Wis., area visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on March 20, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several veterans took a short tour of the buildings and History Center at the area and learned more about the installation’s history and heritage. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

