Thunderbirds practice for Luke Days 2024

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," practice the day prior to the Luke Days 2024 airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration, and the entire show, including ground and air, runs about an hour and fifteen minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

