    Thunderbirds practice for Luke Days 2024

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," practice the day prior to the Luke Days 2024 airshow on March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The pilots perform approximately 30 maneuvers in a demonstration, and the entire show, including ground and air, runs about an hour and fifteen minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 15:46
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    TAGS

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    56FW
    Luke Days 2024

