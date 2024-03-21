Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Scout Project Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients [Image 3 of 3]

    Eagle Scout Project Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Julian Viera 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    William Watts, an Eagle Scout candidate with local Boy Scouts of America Troop #854, visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando and the Army’s Program Executive Officer Simulation Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) headquarters in Orlando, Fla., to honor two local U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipients on Jan. 31. During his visit, Watts read the award citation of one of the Soldiers during the weekly military “colors” ceremony for all the local service branches on board NSA Orlando. For his Eagle Scout project, Watts is building a memorial at the Seminole County Courthouse in remembrance of two local Medal of Honor recipients, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe and Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller. Both recipients are buried in nearby Seminole County. (U.S. Army photo by Julian Viera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8303962
    VIRIN: 240131-A-UN303-1006
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Scout Project Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Julian Viera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eagle Scout Project Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients
    Eagle Scout Project Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients
    Eagle Scout Project Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Boy Scouts of America
    MOH
    BSA
    PEO STRI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT