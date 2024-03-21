Eagle Scout Project Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients

William Watts, an Eagle Scout candidate with local Boy Scouts of America Troop #854, speaks with Lt. Col. Jonathan C. Hathaway, Product Manager for the Common Synthetic Environment at the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Officer Simulation Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), during a visit to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando and PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 31. During his visit, Watts helped to honor two local U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipients by reading the award citation of one of the Soldiers during the weekly military “colors” ceremony for all the local service branches on board NSA Orlando. For his Eagle Scout project, Watts is building a memorial at the Seminole County Courthouse in remembrance of two local Medal of Honor recipients, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe and Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller. Both recipients are buried in nearby Seminole County. (U.S. Army photo by Julian Viera)

