    Rep. Steny Hoyer Visits CBIRF [Image 12 of 13]

    Rep. Steny Hoyer Visits CBIRF

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Astrid M. Rivas, headquarters and service company commander with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) poses with U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer during a tour of CBIRF’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training facility at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Mar. 19, 2024. During the tour, Rep. Hoyer and staff engaged with CBIRF EOD Marines, witnessing numerous demonstrations showcasing the response force’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 12:14
    Photo ID: 8303404
    VIRIN: 240319-M-JC426-1173
    Resolution: 6243x3902
    Size: 22.73 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rep. Steny Hoyer Visits CBIRF [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

