Photo of Robins ALS Retreat

U.S. Airmen with the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, back, stand in formation during an Airman Leadership School retreat ceremony on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 21, 2024. Retreat is traditionally a military musical ceremony carried out at sunset, originating in the playing of drums and bugles to tell soldiers to return to camp for the night. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

