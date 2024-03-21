Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of Robins ALS Retreat [Image 1 of 7]

    Photo of Robins ALS Retreat

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, stand in formation in preparation for an Airman Leadership School retreat ceremony on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 21, 2024. Retreat is traditionally a military musical ceremony carried out at sunset, originating in the playing of drums and bugles to tell soldiers to return to camp for the night. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 11:09
    Photo ID: 8303160
    VIRIN: 240321-Z-JS588-1001
    Resolution: 5677x3785
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
    This work, Photo of Robins ALS Retreat [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Guard
    ALS
    GA ANG
    Team Robins
    116 ACW

