JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – Lt. Col. Paul Reyes, Commander of the 832nd Transportation Battalion, awards Eyanna Bradshaw, daughter of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shianne Naea, 597th Transportation Brigade, a command coin and a certificate of achievement for her support during the Women’s History Month observance hosted by the 597th Transportation Brigade at Fort Eustis Regimental Memorial Chapel, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 20th, 2024. This yearly observance is held to honor the achievements and contributions women have made throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 10:55 Photo ID: 8303147 VIRIN: 240320-F-NR045-8337 Resolution: 4365x3492 Size: 3.74 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Eustis Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 34 of 34], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.