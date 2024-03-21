JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – Lt. Col. Paul Reyes, Commander of the 832nd Transportation Battalion, awards Command Sgt. Kira Linder a certificate of achievement for her support during the Women’s History Month observance hosted by the 597th Transportation Brigade at Fort Eustis Regimental Memorial Chapel, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 20th, 2024. This yearly observance is held to honor the achievements and contributions women have made throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8303142
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-NR045-5249
|Resolution:
|3977x3182
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Eustis Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 34 of 34], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT