New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, coins 2nd Lt. Allaire Morgan, 2nd Space Launch Squadron integration lead, before an all-call hosted on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. Morgan was coined due to her exceptional work to aid the mission, to include being hand-selected to participate in the Guardian Arena competition in 2023 and the Guardian Field Forum in 2024. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

