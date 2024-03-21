U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, coins 2nd Lt. Allaire Morgan, 2nd Space Launch Squadron integration lead, before an all-call hosted on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. Morgan was coined due to her exceptional work to aid the mission, to include being hand-selected to participate in the Guardian Arena competition in 2023 and the Guardian Field Forum in 2024. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8303141
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-XI961-1282
|Resolution:
|4452x3180
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT