    Women's History Spotlight: Patricia "Trish" Morris [Image 1 of 4]

    Women's History Spotlight: Patricia &quot;Trish&quot; Morris

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    An official biography photo of Patricia "Trish" Morris, as part of a feature spotlight story on Women's History Month. Morris is currently the region counsel for Navy Region Hawaii. (Photo courtesy of Patricia "Trish" Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 06:22
    Photo ID: 8302760
    VIRIN: 240321-N-XM133-1000
    Resolution: 2248x2592
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Spotlight: Patricia "Trish" Morris [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women's History Month: Celebrating Women Who Have Made Great Achievements (Spotlight: Patricia "Trish" Morris)

    TAGS

    Navy Region Hawaii
    Women's History Month
    Patricia Morris
    Region Counsel

