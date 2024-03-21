U.S. and Indian leaders of Exercise Tiger Triumph conduct first commander's update brief

Key leaders of U.S. and Indian joint forces gather to conduct a commander’s update brief in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20 during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

