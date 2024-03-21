Division staff serves meals during warfighter exercises

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Signal Intelligence Systems Company, 3rd Infantry Division, load military food insulation containers onto a delivery truck from the dining facility to a field feeding site for Austere Challenge 24 at Forward Operating Site, Bolesławiec, Poland, March 13, 2024. Austere Challenge 24 is a warfighter designed to implement the staff planning process, practice establishing command posts, and exercise distributive command in a real-world, large-scale combat operation. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8302746
    VIRIN: 240311-A-HH865-4087
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

