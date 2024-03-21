U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Antonio Hicks (left), a personnel chief assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd Infantry Division serves food during warfighter Austere Challenge 24 at Forward Operating Site Bolesławiec, Poland, March 13, 2024. Austere Challenge 24 is a warfighter designed to implement the staff planning process, practice establishing command posts, and exercise distributive command in a real-world, large-scale combat operation. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)
|03.11.2024
|03.22.2024 05:45
|8302745
|240311-A-HH865-6000
|3648x2432
|3.09 MB
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|3
|1
This work, Division staff serves meals during warfighter exercises [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS
Division staff serves meals during warfighter exercises
