Division staff serves meals during warfighter exercises

U.S. Army Sgt. Jesus Gomez, the training noncommissioned officer of Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd Infantry Division, serves salad to Lt. Col. Larry Kay, the deputy chief of staff of 3rd ID, during Austere Challenge 24 at Forward Operating Site Bolesławiec, Poland, March 13, 2024. Austere Challenge 24 is a warfighter designed to implement the staff planning process, practice establishing command posts, and exercise distributive command in a real-world, large-scale combat operation. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

