    MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines [Image 2 of 3]

    CéSAR BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Hagan, 489th Attack Squadron pilot, stands next to a Philippine air force airman as a C-130J Super Hercules taxis to the runway for takeoff at César Basa Air Base, Philippines, Feb. 17, 2024. Hagan, alongside the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, joined the PAF for a multi-day Agile Combat Employment mission. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 04:42
    Location: CéSAR BASA AIR BASE, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom

