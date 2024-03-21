U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Hagan, 489th Attack Squadron pilot, stands next to a Philippine air force airman as a C-130J Super Hercules taxis to the runway for takeoff at César Basa Air Base, Philippines, Feb. 17, 2024. Hagan, alongside the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, joined the PAF for a multi-day Agile Combat Employment mission. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 04:42 Photo ID: 8302706 VIRIN: 240322-F-VM929-1001 Resolution: 900x1600 Size: 379.62 KB Location: CéSAR BASA AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.