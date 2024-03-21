Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines [Image 1 of 3]

    MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines

    CéSAR BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Philippines air force Airmen enjoy a night of celebration after a successful Agile Combat Employment exercise at César Basa Air Base, Philippine, Feb. 24, 2024. The exercise consisted of teams from the USAF, PAF and the U.S. Marine corps, holding logistical talks and practical support in order to improve mission generation in the region. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8302705
    VIRIN: 240223-F-VM929-1007
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: CéSAR BASA AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines
    MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines
    MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    PAF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT