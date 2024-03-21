U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade assist family members on the firing line during “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2024. Molly Pitcher Day honors artillery families, and gives spouses and distinguished guests a chance to participate is events based around Soldier Skills.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 03:14 Photo ID: 8302636 VIRIN: 240320-A-DT978-1115 Resolution: 7459x4972 Size: 22.95 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st FAB celebrates Molly Pitcher Day [Image 37 of 37], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.