    41st FAB celebrates Molly Pitcher Day [Image 18 of 37]

    41st FAB celebrates Molly Pitcher Day

    BY, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade assist family members on the firing line during “Molly Pitcher Day” at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 20, 2024. Molly Pitcher Day honors artillery families, and gives spouses and distinguished guests a chance to participate is events based around Soldier Skills.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    41st FAB celebrates Molly Pitcher Day
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    41FAB
    VictoryCorps

